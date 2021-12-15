Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Calix worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Calix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calix by 28.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CALX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. 3,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,403. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 in the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

