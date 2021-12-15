Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. 5,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.