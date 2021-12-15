Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 43,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,669. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

