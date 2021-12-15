Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 17,762 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.35% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 23.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWBI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 36,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

