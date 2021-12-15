Nebulas Trading Down 11% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $20.54 million and $2.55 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00362506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,134,480 coins and its circulating supply is 60,622,678 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

