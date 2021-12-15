Needham & Company LLC Lowers Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target to $27.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 350.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $340.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.95. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $41.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $747,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 375.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

