Neenah (NYSE:NP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.64

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

In other news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neenah by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Neenah by 1,245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Neenah by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 50,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

