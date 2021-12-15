Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Down 0%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.08 and last traded at C$20.38. Approximately 52,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 95,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.38.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3168392 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.75%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

