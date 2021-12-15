Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Tops $0.0654 on Exchanges

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $3.03 million and $472,454.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nerve Finance has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00198645 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

