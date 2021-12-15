NerveNetwork One Day Volume Reaches $271,951.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $271,951.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004921 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

