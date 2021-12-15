Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NTOIY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,999. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

