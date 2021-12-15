Nestree Market Capitalization Tops $11.41 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $282,476.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,594.35 or 0.99194704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00032760 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.18 or 0.01023042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.