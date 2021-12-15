Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Purchases $135,153.78 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 24,006 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $135,153.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $33.06.

On Monday, December 6th, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 36,133 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $187,530.27.

On Friday, December 3rd, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6,010 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $29,869.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 243,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

