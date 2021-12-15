Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,083. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

