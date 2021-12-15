Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $648.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

