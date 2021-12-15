Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $470.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $485.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $648.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.95. The company has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

