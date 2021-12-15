Netko Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.00 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Netko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Netko has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netko has a market capitalization of $281,459.17 and $51.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Netko

Netko is a coin. Netko’s total supply is 13,912,815 coins. Netko’s official website is netko.tech . Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PoW/PoS cryptocurrency NETKO is based on the blakes2 algorithm. It's a project by a Slovenian IT company netko.it .At first the NETKO coin will be used as a loyalty token for our existing and future customers and to promote our business, later the team plans to integrate other services using NETKOs blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Netko

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

