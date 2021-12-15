New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Down 2%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 1,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHPEF. Macquarie raised New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Hope currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

