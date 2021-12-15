New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,578 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,014,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,635,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

