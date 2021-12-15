New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Robert Half International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 200,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Robert Half International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 638,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 102,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

