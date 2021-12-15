New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.68 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hubbell worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 20.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $194.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

