New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Alleghany worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $675.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.16. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

