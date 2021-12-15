New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.78 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $2,402,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

MANH opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.70.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.