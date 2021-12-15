New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $11.75 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,746,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Lyft as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lyft by 1,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 205,897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 192,328 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,407,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

