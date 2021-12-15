New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of First Financial Bankshares worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,274 shares of company stock valued at $64,893. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

