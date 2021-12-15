New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,801 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Hasbro worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.