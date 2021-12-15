New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $10.66 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 323,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,664,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.86% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.