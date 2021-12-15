Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.77

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 100424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

