NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Down 1.4%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 80,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 409,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 19.90 and a current ratio of 21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$67.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

