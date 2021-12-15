NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Tops $2,602.44 on Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2,602.44 or 0.05328179 BTC on exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $545,556.09 and approximately $724.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00208211 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 210 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

