NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP Acquires $87,300.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NGL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,204. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $257.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 544,694 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410,831 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

