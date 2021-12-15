NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.