NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.10

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 1215515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.
Several analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
