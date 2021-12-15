NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 35,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

NNGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

