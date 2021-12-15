Node Runners Trading Down 14.2% This Week (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $2,095.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for approximately $42.24 or 0.00086624 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Node Runners has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00207914 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

