Northcoast Research Downgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Neutral

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Jack in the Box by 225.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.