Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 4,577,730 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $180.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

