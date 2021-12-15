Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,019 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 23,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 193,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 93,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

