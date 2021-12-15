Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVVU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. 417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000.

