Novacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,076.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $511,531.31 and $1,076.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,512.45 or 0.99456568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00032858 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.81 or 0.01047220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

