Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Novartis worth $270,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

