Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 1-Day Volume Tops $984,880.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00197414 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.