NULS Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $90.98 million and approximately $91.41 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.13 or 0.07847967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.48 or 1.00021581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

