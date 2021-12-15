Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $20.23

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $19.46. Nuvalent shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 155 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

