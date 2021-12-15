Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.99. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 1,954 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.