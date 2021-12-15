Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPC opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.