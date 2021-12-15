Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,501. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
