Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,501. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

