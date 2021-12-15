Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 34,100 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. 982,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

