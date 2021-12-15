OAX (OAX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $471,129.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, OAX has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and $471,129.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00207495 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

