Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and $325,712.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00040204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00208968 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

